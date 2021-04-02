Report: McGregor, Poirier Agreed to UFC 264 Fight

Dustin Poirier has signed a contract to fight Conor McGregor at UFC 264 on July 10, according to ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

According to ESPN, McGregor had agreed to the fight weeks ago but was awaiting Poirier's confirmation.

The two stars fought this past January when Poirier defeated McGregor with a second-round TKO. Poirier and McGregor also fought in 2014 when McGregor defeated Poirier in a first-round TKO.

According to ESPN, the third fight is expected to be among the most lucrative fights in UFC history.

A location or venue has not been announced yet.

Poirier (27-6, 1 NC) will be looking to pick up his third consecutive win. McGregor (22-5) is seeking his first victory since January 2020 when he defeated Donald Cerrone.

Last June, McGregor said he was retiring from the sport but later told ESPN, "the game just does not excite me." McGregor has retired and un-retired multiple times in recent years, including in March 2016, April 2019 and June 2020.

Days before his second fight with Poirier this past January, a woman in Ireland, who had previously accused him of raping her in a hotel penthouse in 2018, sued McGregor. The suit was filed after the Irish police and prosecutors declined to pursue criminal charges against him.