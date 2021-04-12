McGregor Calls Off Fight With Poirier Over Twitter Feud

SI.com
WrestleMania 37: Biggest Takeaways from a Historic Weekend
Conor McGregor Says Fight With Dustin Poirier is Off After Twitter Feud

Conor McGregor says the fight with Dustin Poirier is off after the two exchanged words via Twitter on Monday. 

The two stars are scheduled to face off at UFC 264 on July 10.

The chatter started when Poirier called McGregor out for not donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, after McGregor said he would if Poirier defeated him in January — which he did

Poirier Tweeted that McGregor's team stopped responding when he inquired about the donation after the January fight. He said his foundation reached out three times with no reply and McGregor responded.

"A donation, not a debt," McGregor responded. "We've been awaiting the plans for the money that never came I do with all my donations. Know where it's going dot for dot otherwise it goes walking. As is the case with a lot of these foundations, sadly."

Poirier responded by said his team reached out to McGregor's team via email to discuss the process but they never received a response. The 32-year-old Dublin native countered with some name-calling and obscenities before ultimately tweeting that the fight was off. 

"You're ripped you inbred hillbilly," McGregor said in a Tweet. "Why do you wink with your ears? You f------ braindead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money. The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th, Good luck on your old contract kid."

Their third fight against each other is one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the summer. UFC has yet to comment on the exchange or if the fight is canceled. 

