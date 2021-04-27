Chris Weidman Shares X-Rays Following Gruesome Leg Injury

SI.com
Three Title Fights Headline UFC 261 in Jacksonville

Chris Weidman's gruesome leg injury suffered Sunday night at UFC 261 left the sports world holding its breath. But Weidman appears to be in good spirts after posting X-rays following successful surgery on Tuesday. 

"Special thanks to Dr. Gitlin for performing a successful surgery and being so helpful during the entire process," Weidman said. "Also, a big thank you to Dr. Davidson from the UFC for making sure I was taken care of properly and speaking to these doctors on my behalf. It made me feel so much better having him involved because I know he had my back." 

Weidman said he would be released from the hospital on Tuesday, adding he is excited to return home. 

Weidman suffered the leg injury on Saturday when he went for a kick that connected with Uriah Hall's leg. Weidman was taken out of the octagon in a stretcher, but he raised his fist to signal he was alright before being taken to a nearby hospital. 

Weidman will undergo a significant rehab and recovery period following the surgery. He hopes to return to the octagon within 6-12 months. 

