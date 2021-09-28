September 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ronda Rousey Announces Birth of First Daughter

Author:

Former UFC champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will now hold a new title: mom.

Rousey announced the birth of her first child on Monday night via Instagram, welcoming daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne to the world. Rousey's husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, is from Hawaii.

Rousey last fought in the UFC in 2016 at UFC 207, losing to Amanda Nunes. She has since made appearances in the WWE and been in numerous films and television shows, including the 2018 movie Mile 22 and a 2019 episode of 9-1-1

SI Recommends

Rousey's Instagram post received lots of congratulations from other UFC fighters, including Gina Carano and Cat Zingano

More MMA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

ronda rousey travis browne
MMA

Ronda Rousey Announces Birth of First Daughter

The 34-year-old Rousey, who last fought in the UFC in 2016, announced her daughter's birth via Instagram.

Lebron Wit Peyton & Eli_FIN
NFL

LeBron James Predicts Cowboys Touchdown on 'MNF'

Speaking with Peyton and Eli Manning on ESPN's Manning Cast, LeBron James called his shot on Ezekiel Elliott's second-quarter touchdown run.

eli-manning-dak-prescott
NFL

Eli Manning Replicates Dak's Warmup Dance on 'MNF'

Eli Manning is really letting loose as 'Monday Night Football' rolls through its third broadcast of 2021.

arkansas-georgia-dash-contender-pretender
College Football

Will Undefeated Underdogs Win Week 5 Blueblood Battles?

Contender or pretender? The Dash examines prove-it matchups for undefeated squads. Plus, a team who won without a single pass.

NBA Media Day live updates
NBA

NBA Media Day: Live Updates As Training Camps Get Underway

The NBA season is just around the corner with almost every team holding their Media Day on Monday. Here's what has been seen, heard and said throughout the league.

white-sox-fight
MLB

Benches Clear in White Sox vs. Tigers After Abreu Slide

The White Sox's final trip to Detroit in 2021 ended with some fireworks on Monday afternoon.

May 31, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) dribbles during game four in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Capital One Arena.
Play
Podcasts

Open Floor: Ranking the Top 100 NBA Players (100-31)

Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni break down SI's Top 100 list.

gavin adcock
College Football

Georgia Southern Player Chugs Beer Atop Team Bus, Apologizes

Defensive tackle Gavin Adcock was standing on top of a moving team, caught a beer tossed by a fan and chugged it before Saturday's 28-20 loss to Louisiana.