Former UFC champion "Rowdy" Ronda Rousey will now hold a new title: mom.

Rousey announced the birth of her first child on Monday night via Instagram, welcoming daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne to the world. Rousey's husband, MMA fighter Travis Browne, is from Hawaii.

Rousey last fought in the UFC in 2016 at UFC 207, losing to Amanda Nunes. She has since made appearances in the WWE and been in numerous films and television shows, including the 2018 movie Mile 22 and a 2019 episode of 9-1-1.

Rousey's Instagram post received lots of congratulations from other UFC fighters, including Gina Carano and Cat Zingano

