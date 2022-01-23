UFC 270 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

BANTAMWEIGHT BOUT: CODY STAMANN VS. SAID NURMAGOMEDOV -- 10:40 PM ET

Cody Stamann started off aggressively.

It didn’t last.

Said Nurmagomedov rattled Stamann (19-5-1) with a spinning back fist, then took control of the bout with a body kick. That allowed Nurmagomedov (15-2) to bring the fight to the mat and wrestle. He locked in his guillotine strike, and Stamann quickly tapped.

At 47 seconds, this was the third-fastest submission in the history of the UFC bantamweight division.

WELTERWEIGHT BOUT: TREVIN GILES VS. MICHAEL MORALES -- 10:21 PM ET

Michael Morales made his UFC debut one to remember.

The 22-year-old Morales (13–0) defeated Trevin Giles in the first round by TKO.

Giles (14–4) had the early advantage, landing a straight right hand. Surprisingly, he then went to the clinch, appearing to miss a significant opportunity to knock out Morales. That missed opportunity will be a moment that sticks with him.

With just over a minute left in the opening round, Morales hurt Giles with a counter right hand on the temple. There was an uppercut that followed, and as soon as Giles hit the mat, Morales attacked, leading to the TKO.

On a card that, outside of the title bouts, is lacking sizzle, that was a great way to open 270.

Jason Vinlove/USA Today Sports

Francis Ngannou makes his first defense of the heavyweight title at UFC 270.

Nagnnou’s opponent is interim champion Ciryl Gane, who seeks to continue his undefeated streak in the biggest fight of his life. This is also a career-defining bout for Ngannou, who has stated that this will be his final fight in the Octagon until he receives a new contract.

The heavyweights dominate a thin 270 card, but there is another title bout worth watching. Flyweight champion Brandon Moreno looks to continue his remarkable journey, and he has the chance to finally put away former champ Deiveson Figueiredo. This is their third fight against one another, with the first ending in a draw and the second ending with the underdog Moreno overcoming Figueiredo. Now Figueiredo is coming for his receipt, and a win puts him back on top of the division.

The immediate future of the heavyweight and flyweight divisions is on display tonight at a night of champions at 270.

