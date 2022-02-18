Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MMA
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Gracie-Storley is the Fight to Watch at Bellator 274

Who will emerge from Saturday's main event victorious?

Neiman Gracie and Logan Storley square off in the main event this Saturday at Bellator 274, a battle of top-five welterweights. Gracie is looking to build some momentum after splitting his last four fights–but that will be an extremely difficult task against Storley, who needs to piece together a winning streak in order to get another shot at Yaroslav Amosov.

Here is a breakdown of the bout:

Who has the advantage?

Neiman Gracie has a submission-oriented offense and a lineage like few others. Coming off a TKO finish in September against Mark Lemminger–the first TKO of his MMA career–he had a disappointing loss last April to Jason Jackson. Gracie (11-2) enters this bout as the favorite, but all signs point to this being a breakout moment for Logan Storley.

A victory for Storley (12-1) would help propel him even further in the division. He went the distance in November of 2020 against Amosov, who won by split decision–and then went on to defeat Douglas Lima in his next fight to win the middleweight title. Storley needs a convincing victory to put himself in line for a title shot, and he will do that if he makes Gracie tap out.

Gracie is going to struggle if he can’t get Storley’s back. Storley is an elite wrestler, and submitting Gracie would be a major addition to his highlight reel.

Logan Storley wants another shot at Yaroslav Amosov. His campaign starts Saturday vs. Neiman Gracie.

Logan Storley wants another shot at Yaroslav Amosov. His campaign starts Saturday vs. Neiman Gracie.

Will this go the distance?

SI Recommends

Neither of these fighters have much history going deep into the championship rounds.

Storley has never fought more than three rounds. Gracie had one bout enter the fourth round (a 2018 submission victory against Ed Ruth), as well as one that went a full five rounds (a unanimous decision defeat in 2019 to Rory McDonald), so it isn’t exactly as though he is swimming in experience when it comes to going 25 minutes.

This won’t go the distance, either. These are two fighters headed in different directions. Storley is the better wrestler, and he is also going to take Gracie’s No. 4 ranking after he wins this fight.

The pick

Storley by submission, putting himself in the thick of the title picture.

More MMA Coverage:

The Weekly Takedown: Brennan Ward's Endless Fight Against Addiction

Mandel ‘Rat Garbage’ Nallo Explains Origin of Nickname

What We Learned at UFC 271

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

YOU MAY LIKE

vonetta-flowers-lead
Olympics

Running on Ice

Two decades after making history as the first Black athlete from any country to win a gold medal at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City in 2002, bobsledder Vonetta Flowers reflects on her journey, her legacy and the importance of representation and diversity.

dCOVvitale_H (1)
Play
College Basketball

Dickie V Can’t Be Silenced

He’s under doctor’s orders not to talk for a month, but Dick Vitale has plenty to say—and his thumbs work fine.

shuster-curling-loss-bronze
Play
Olympics

U.S. Men’s Curling Misses Out on Olympic Medal in Beijing

Team Shuster lost in the bronze medal game to Canada on Friday, but they did not forget the attitude that made them an instant sensation in 2018.

biathlon-lead-bw
Olympics

Biathletes and Their Trigger Fingers Face Unique Challenge in Bitter Cold

In the Winter Olympics sport that combines cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, the most important digit isn’t a judge’s score or a race time—it's the one used to fire the rifle that is also the most exposed to the elements.

Juwan Howard__Michigan
College Basketball

Juwan Howard Picks Up Bizarre Technical Foul in Michigan Win

Howard knew right away that he had made a mistake.

Eileen-Gu
Olympics

Skier Eileen Gu Wins Second Olympic Gold Medal for China

Gu won the ski halfpipe on Friday for her third medal of the Beijing Games.

AD Injury
Play
NBA

Anthony Davis to Miss At Least Four Weeks With Foot Injury

Davis had already missed 21 games this season.

Clarence Thomas__FSU
College Football

Report: Former Florida State Star Fullback Dies in Car Accident

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, 47, was a fan favorite in the Seminoles backfield during the ‘90s.