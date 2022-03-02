Skip to main content
MMA
Conor McGregor Expresses Interest in Buying Chelsea From Owner Roman Abramovich

UFC star Conor McGregor could be on pace to secure his next business investment. On Wednesday, McGregor expressed interest in buying Chelsea from owner Roman Abramovich.

“I wish to explore this @ChelseaFC,” McGregor tweeted.

Abramovich, who has owned the London-based club since 2003, announced his intention to sell the club due to external pressure regarding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the threat of sanctions from the British government. He purchased Chelsea for nearly $190 million in 2003, and has reportedly turned down offers of £2.2 billion ($2.9 billion) for the club previously. 

McGregor tweet was in response to a WhatsApp message from an unknown name that read “Chelsea for sale, £3bn. Let's buy it.” Wednesday was not the first time that the UFC star shared interest in a Premier League club.

In April 2021, MCcGregor expressed interest in buying Manchester United, a club he supports.

“Hey guys, I’m thinking about buying Manchester United! What do you think?” McGregor tweeted in April.

A month later, he doubled down on his interest in MU, saying he felt like he could make “big things” happen for the club.

“To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club,” McGregor tweeted. 

While McGregor included a number in his interest of buying Chelsea, he does not have the money to purchase the club from Abramovich. 

