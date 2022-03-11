Mads Burnell Aims to Earn Title Shot With Win at Bellator 276

Mads Burnell steps into the cage Saturday for his first-ever Bellator main event, headlining Bellator 276 against Ádám Borics in a bout to determine the No. 2 ranking in the featherweight division.

“It’s kind of annoying to me,” Burnell said. “I’ve won two times since Adam last fought, so how can he be No. 2? But it doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is the C for champion next to your name.”

The reigning featherweight champion is A.J. McKee, and he represents the opponent Burnell (16-3) is striving to meet. Victorious in his past seven bouts, Burnell can win in a variety of ways–his last three fights saw him seize victory via TKO, a rear-naked choke, which is the same hold that cost Borics (17-1) when he lost to Darrion Caldwell, and most recently, unanimous decision.

An element of Burnell’s repertoire that makes him so dangerous is his boxing. The 28-year-old from Denmark is able to slip and dodge in the cage without eating shots, using a next-level defense to keep himself protected. More than just an effective tool in the cage, boxing represents a piece of Burnell’s soul.

“When I was a young kid, my dad and his friends would always get together to watch Mike Tyson fights,” Burnell said. “They’d make a whole evening out of it, and they’d talk about fighters like they were these mythical creatures. So that’s how my fascination started.”

His boxing pressure and composure are components that separate Burnell from all the other fighters in his division, including Borics. Burnell remains calm under duress, which is when he is slipping, dodging, and blocking.

“Boxing is what started my love for martial arts,” Burnell said. “It’s my first love.”

Mads Burnell. Scott Rovak/USA TODAY Sports

Another fascinating piece of Burnell’s career is his ability to finish opponents. Remarkably, he has won fights on four different occasions using the Japanese necktie submission.

“I learned it in the gym and brought it right into my game,” Burnell said. “The Japanese necktie is a precursor to the D’Arce choke. I really think that if people were teaching that in the jiu-jitsu gyms and the wrestling gyms, then a lot more people would catch that. The main reason you catch it on people is because they think you’re shooting for D’Arce, so they kind of relax without even knowing they’re already in deep s---. By then, it’s too late.”

If an opening presents itself for Burnell to use the Japanese necktie against Borics, he won’t hesitate.

“If it’s there, it’s there,” Burnell said. “I’m not going to shy away from it. I’m just going to focus on what I do.”

Saturday’s bout at Bellator 276 represents more than an opportunity to take a top-two ranking. Burnell can expand his reach and make a further impression upon fight fans in America, as well as climb one step closer to the title.

“This is a chance to be in the main event of this fight for one of the biggest promotions in the world,” Burnell said. “A lot of the same guys have been on top of this division, but there is a lot of new blood now, too, like me.

“I’m going in there as the best version of me. I don’t know how it’s going to happen–if he doesn’t give me anything, I’ll take something. This ends with me winning.”

