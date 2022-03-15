Skip to main content
MMA
Report: Dana White, MMA Fighters Write Letters in Support of Cain Velasquez

Editor’s note: This story contains accounts of sexual assault. If you or someone you know is a survivor of sexual assault, contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 or at https://www.rainn.org.

UFC president Dana White and several big-name MMA fighters sent letters to the Santa Clara County Superior Court in California last week in support of Cain Velasquez, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi

Velasquez is being charged with attempted murder and nine other charges after the two-time UFC heavy weight champion allegedly shot at a man accused of molesting Velasquez’s relative. 

In total, 34 letters were written asking for leniency for Velasquez, with many letters stating that he is a devoted family man and good person. UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, retired former lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov and former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno were among those who penned letters. WWE legend Rey Mysterio also voiced his support.

“I have known Mr. Velasquez for more than 15 years, and during his time as an active athlete with UFC, he represented our company with dignity and always treated others with respect,” White wrote, per ESPN. “He was a model example of how a professional athlete should carry himself, projecting a positive image to UFC’s fanbase.”

According to ESPN, Harry Eugene Goularte allegedly molested Velasquez’s relative, a child under the age of 10, at a daycare. The 43-year-old lives at his mother’s home, where she runs the daycare that Velasquez’s relative attends. There, per a court document obtained by ESPN, Goularte took the child into the bathroom and touched his genital area. Goularte told the child not to tell anyone, and the child stated that this situation occurred “100 times.” 

Goularte is charged with a “felony count of lewd and lascivious act with a child under the age of 14.” He was arraigned Feb. 25 and granted supervised release. Days later, Velasquez engaged in a high-speed chase with Goularte and his step-father. Velasquez shot a gun into Goularte’s vehicle several times and hit Goularte’s stepfather, Paul Bender, in the arm and torso, per ESPN. Goularte’s mother was also in the car at the time. 

Velasquez is facing 10 charges—nine of which are gun-related and the attempted murder charge—and could spend 20 years in prison. According to ESPN, he was denied bail, and his next court date is April 12.

