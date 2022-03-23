James Gallagher Out of Bellator World Grand Prix

James Gallagher is out of the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix, Sports Illustrated has learned. He has not been cleared to resume training following a recent surgery.

“I’m gutted to be watching this tournament unfold from the sidelines,” said Gallagher. “I will be ready to go later in the year and available to fill in as an alternate if anyone gets hurt.”

Bellator will be announcing his replacement shortly.

