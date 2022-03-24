MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal is reportedly being held in custody at a Miami jail after being charged with aggravated battery with bodily harm and criminal mischief, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. Bail was set at $15,000.

Masvidal was involved in a physical altercation with fellow MMA fighter Colby Covington, which required police intervention. The two had faced off against one another at UFC 272 on March 5, when Covington won by unanimous decision.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the scene is described as the aftermath of an altercation outside of the popular restaurant Papi Steak on Monday at around 11:30 p.m. ET. Covington could be seen surrounded by police on the street and can be heard describing what he said was an attack by Masvidal.

“He’s over here swinging, trying to come at me, and I ran,” Covington is overheard saying in the video. “How would he know I’m here?”

Both Masvidal and Covington are based in Miami. Masvidal tweeted a video apparently addressing the situation, though later deleted it.

The two fighters were once close friends but exchanged verbal jabs ahead of their March 5 bout. Masvidal has lost his last three fights. Covington had lost two of his previous three fights before the victory over Masvidal.

