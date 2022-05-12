Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Exclusive: Joshua Pacio-Jarred Brooks Bout Announced as ONE 158 Main Event

The main event for ONE 158 is official.

Strawweight champion Joshua Pacio will defend his title against Jarred Brooks on June 3 at ONE 158, Sports Illustrated has learned.

A two-time strawweight champ, Pacio (20-3) has made three successful defenses in this title run, most recently last September in a rubber match against rival Yosuke Sarita. Pacio will be challenged by Brooks (19-2, 1 NC), winner of five in a row, which includes his three-fight win streak since joining ONE.

“Challenging for the title in the best organization in the world is a dream come true,” Brooks said. “I’ve been thinking, sleeping, and breathing the fight game for my entire life. And to win the belt would mean more than life itself.”

Joshua Pacio.

Joshua Pacio.

Pacio is undeniably ONE’s reigning 125-pound king. He has won eight of his last nine, suffering only the one defeat in the past four-and-a-half years. A part of the famed Team Lakay, Pacio is in the process of importing new mastery to the art of the wushu style in mixed martial arts. With ONE set to experience rapid growth once its new streaming deal starts imminently with Amazon Prime, the 26-year-old Pacio is among those in the company with the potential to become a breakout star.

“I am the champion and ready to defend,” Pacio said. “I know Jarred will come as strong as he is, as ready as he is, but I’m going to use all the tools we’ve been working on. My team and I are set to remain champion.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

ONE Vice President Rich Franklin sees this strawweight title bout as a contest that will embody the fighting spirit embedded within the ONE Championship Circle. The title bout provides a must-see attraction for ONE 158, especially considering both Pacio and Brooks fight such dynamic, captivating styles.

“Both of these guys have the gas for five rounds, and this one is personal,” Franklin said. “Brooks has wins over some of the division’s toughest, including Pacio’s teammate Lito Adiwang, and his aggressive style is matched by the trash-talking lyrics of pre-fight rap. He could become ‘The Lakay Killer,’ or Pacio could put all of Brooks’ trash-talking to an end.”

Jarred Brooks.

Jarred Brooks.

More than a title bout, ONE 158 is a proving ground to see who will represent the company in its new domain on Amazon. It is a long-awaited opportunity for the 29-year-old Brooks, who competed for two years in the UFC in the flyweight division. His most noteworthy bout was a highly-contested split decision defeat against Deiveson Figueiredo, who is now the UFC’s reigning flyweight champ, in October of 2017. The loss to Figueiredo was followed by a maddening bout against Jose Torres in June of 2018, where Brooks held complete control until midway through the second round when he knocked himself unconscious while attempting a slam. He defeated Roberto Sanchez that September, but was released from the UFC only two months later. This title bout is a chance to elevate himself to an entirely new tier of success in MMA.

“While I do think Joshua has some really great capabilities, I don’t think he has the same heart as me,” Brooks said. “He doesn’t have the same will or determination to win that I have.

“My prediction is that I’m going submit Pacio in the first or second round. I will be the next ONE strawweight world champion.”

More MMA Coverage:

Justin Barrasso can be reached at JBarrasso@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @JustinBarrasso.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

BYU football quarterback Jaren Hall flexes after a win
College Football

BYU Football Is Ready for Its Closeup

On the cusp of a program-altering conference shift, the Cougars are drawing on decades of tradition as they look to 2022 and beyond.

By Patrick Andres
Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) steals the ball from Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) to end the game in the second half during game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at TD Garden.
Play
NBA

Bucks Showcase Championship Pedigree in Crucial Comeback Win

Winning defensive plays and clutch shots helped Milwaukee surge back from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit to take a 3–2 series lead.

By Chris Mannix
Bucks guard Jrue Holiday blocks Celtics guard Marcus Smart’s shot.
Play
NBA

Holiday’s Clutch Defense Seals Bucks’ Stunning Game 5 Comeback

Jrue Holiday’s blocked shot and steal in the final 10 seconds of the game completed a wild comeback as Milwaukee took a 3–2 series lead over the Celtics.

By Nick Selbe
Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30)
WNBA

Breanna Stewart Placed in Health and Safety Protocols, Shades WNBA

WNBA players continue to test positive for COVID-19 as they blame commercial flying for putting them at risk.

By Madison Williams
Kenny Atkinson coaches for the Nets
NBA

Lakers to Interview Atkinson for Coaching Vacancy, per Report

The Los Angeles coaching search continues after Frank Vogel’s dismissal.

By Daniel Chavkin
aaron judge
MLB

Cashman: Yankees Won’t Address Judge Extension During Season

The two sides discussed a contract extension during the offseason but failed to come to an agreement.

By Nick Selbe
FILE - Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) plays against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL football game on Dec. 25, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. Taylor was named to The Associated Press 2021 NFL All-Pro Team, announced Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Top 200 Dynasty Fantasy Rankings

With rookies drafted onto their new teams, here is the latest list of the top 200 dynasty rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano