Nate Diaz Asks Out of UFC Contract, Hints He Wants to Fight Jake Paul

MMA fighter Nate Diaz demanded once again to be let out of his UFC contract late Monday evening. This time around, he put more of a deadline on his request and suggested what his plans might be if he were to be released.

In his latest request through social media late Monday evening, Diaz called upon UFC president Dana White to give him a fight with anyone in July or August or to release him from the organization that he’s fought in since 2007. He continued by saying he had bigger plans for the future, hinting that he’s eyeing a fight with boxer Jake Paul. 

“UFC release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or August,” Diaz wrote on Twitter alongside video of Paul’s KO of Tyron Woodley during their bout last December.” I have bigger s--- to do.”

Diaz has a career 21–13 record in UFC but has not fought since June of 2021, when he lost by unanimous decision to Leon Edwards. His last victory was a defeat of Anthony Pettis in April 2019.

Back in March, Diaz publicly voiced his frustration with UFC, taking to social media to ask White to schedule him for a fight or grant him a release from the promotion. At the time, the 37-year-old reportedly had one fight left on his contract with UFC, according to MMA Junkie. However, no fight was ever scheduled.

Diaz put a loose timeline on his latest request for release, likely in an effort to place additional public pressure on White. UFC is scheduled to host events for eight consecutive weeks from July 2 to Aug. 20, giving the promotion ample opportunity to place Diaz on a card. 

White has not yet addressed the latest request, but has said in the past that he was working on finding a fight for Diaz.

