Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone with his sons following his retirement announcement at UFC 276. Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS – Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone laid down his gloves Saturday night following a submission loss to fellow longtime veteran Jim Miller at UFC 276.



The retirement marks the end of a legendary 16-year career for Cerrone (36–17 MMA, 23–14 UFC), who competed in the UFC's famed octagon an incredible 38 times, which ties him with fellow future Hall of Famer Andrei Arlovski for second most in the promotion's history—trailing only Miller, who now has 40 appearances for the organization.



"I don't love it anymore," Cerrone told in-cage interviewer Joe Rogan. "It's hard for me to get up, and this is the longest camp I've had in a long time. I mean, I'm not complaining or anything but I just don't love it anymore. I'm going to be a movie star, baby, so it's time to bow out."



The 39-year-old Cerrone brought his two sons, Danger and Riot, inside the octagon with him to mark the occasion. Pre-fight, "Cowboy" had discussed making one more appearance before calling it a career, but he explained to Rogan that he felt Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena was the right time to walk away as he pursues a burgeoning acting career.



"This was the perfect event," Cerrone said. "Sold-out crowd, Las Vegas, talking to you, got my boys.



"One hell of a career, man. Hopefully one day I'm in the Hall of Fame, and thank you so much UFC."



In addition to his 38 UFC appearances, Cerrone also fought 10 times for the Zuffa-owned WEC, where he fought twice for the promotion's lightweight title, once in 2008 and again in 2009. He then moved to the UFC in 2011 when the WEC's roster was folded into the sport's biggest promotion.



A fan favorite throughout his tenure in both organizations, "Cowboy" built the reputation of being willing to face anybody, anytime, anywhere and claimed an incredible 18 performance bonuses, tied with former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for most in company history.



His legendary career includes bouts with a who's who list of his generation, including Eddie Alvarez, Edson Barboza, Matt Brown, Nate Diaz, Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards, Tony Ferguson, Justin Gaethje, Benson Henderson, Al Iaquinta, Robbie Lawler, Jorge Masvidal Conor McGregor, Miller, Oliveira, Anthony Pettis, Mike Perry and Darren Till, among others.

