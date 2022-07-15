Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
MMA

Yair Rodriguez Not Overlooking Brian Ortega in Featherweight Headliner

Saturday's UFC on ABC 3 main event should serve as a No. 1 contender fight, but 'El Pantera' will treat it as business as usual.

As the No. 3 featherweight in the world according to the UFC's official rankings, Yair Rodriguez knows he's nearing the title shot he's been seeking during his eight years with the company. But with a dangerous opponent in Brian Ortega awaiting him Saturday, Rodriguez says he's not letting himself spend one moment concerning himself with current champ Alexander Volkanovski.

"I'm not thinking about that," Rodriguez told MMA Underground. "Of course, it's something that is on my mind that it can happen, you know? But first, if anything ... I have to be there on Saturday. I need to win this fight.

"There's a lot of things that need to happen in order for me to get to the title shot. Volkanovski will probably make some decisions that can affect it, too, so there's nothing in my hands right now. What's in my hands right now is ... making it to the fight Saturday, and that's what I can do."

Rodriguez (13-3 MMA, 8-1 UFC) and Ortega (15-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) meet in the headlining bout of Saturday's UFC on ABC 3 event, which airs on ABC (2 p.m. ET) and streams on ESPN+ from UBS Arena in Elmont, N.Y.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

With Ortega ranked No. 2 at 145 pounds, the matchup is incredibly significant in terms of potential title shots, though with reigning champ Volkanovski currently sidelined with a hand injury suffered in his UFC 276 win over Max Holloway earlier this month – not to mention his recent suggestion that a move up to 155 pounds to try and gain a second belt could lie in his future – nothing is absolutely certain for the winner.

Still, Rodriguez knows there's a chance victory would bring him a shot at the belt, so he's hoping to win as cleanly as possible and keep himself from the lengthy layoffs that have previously slowed his ascent up the rankings.

"I know it's going to be a tight fight," Rodriguez said. "What I would like the fight to be is I want to get out of there as quick as possible, you know, but with a positive result for me because I don't want to take too much damage.

"I have been through some wars. I mean, I know I can take it. There is no question about that, and you guys know that, but I don't want to take too much injuries and pain because it takes me months after to recover from some of my fights. My feet are swollen, and I'm always on crutches after my fights. It gets really, really tough, you know, and nobody's there. I'm the only one dealing with the pain and all that, so it's not easy, you know? So I'm trying to get out of there as soon as possible with a positive result, and that's it."

Rodriguez knows that's easier said than done against an opponent like Ortega, who has been through his share of wars, as well – especially with "T-City" saying he's hoping for the fight to be an all-time classic along the lines of Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales' legendary boxing trilogy.

"I'm sure it's going to be a war," Rodriguez said. "You shouldn't have a question about that. You know, what I'm expecting and what I want – what I really want is to get out of there as quickly as possible, but there's no question that it's going to be a war because Brian Ortega is not a piece of cake. He's a tough guy. He's a tough dude. He doesn't go down easy, so I'm sure he's going to be a war."

Volkanovski will surely be watching closely Saturday as he plots his next move, and an impressive Rodriguez win would likely get the 29-year-old Mexican a crack at the featherweight belt. But for now, Rodriguez said the task at hand is too important to let himself ponder what might come next.

"Right now, I feel real good, actually," Rodriguez said. "I feel happy for this opportunity that I have. The UFC is putting me again on the big screen, this time on a big network and headlining an event here in New York, so it's pretty amazing. It's pretty good for me."

More MMA Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Brian Ortega defends against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Ortega Relishes Chance to Build Momentum for Another Title Shot

Applying the lessons learned through losing previous bouts on the big stage, 'T-City' aims to 'shine' vs. Yair Rodriguez at UFC on ABC 3.

By Justin Barrasso10 seconds ago
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
Play
College Basketball

G.G. Jackson Decommits from North Carolina. Now What?

Jackson wanted to fast track his path to the NBA. The Tar Heels didn't fit into his plan.

By Jason Jordan10 seconds ago
Jim Thorpe
Olympics

Thorpe Reinstated As Sole Winner of Two Events From 1912 Olympics

Jim Thorpe was originally stripped of his gold medals in the decathlon and pentathlon events at the Stockholm Games.

By Wilton Jackson6 hours ago
G.G. Jackson about to shoot a basketball
College Basketball

Top 2023 Recruit GG Jackson Decommits From North Carolina

South Carolina is now the favorite to land 247Sports’ No. 2 player in the 2023 class.

By Wilton Jackson7 hours ago
Dec 23, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Austin Rivers (25) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Ball Arena.
NBA

Austin Rivers Reportedly Signs One-Year Deal With Timberwolves

The veteran guard has averaged 8.8 points per game across a 10-year career.

By Wilton Jackson9 hours ago
Plate umpire Nelson Fraley wears an earpiece that gets signals from a radar that call the ball and strikes.
Extra Mustard

Atlantic League Game Ends In Chaos After Controversial Call

The Rockers first baseman and the first base umpire got into it after the Barnstormers won in extra innings on Wednesday.

By Madison Williams10 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico; Mallory Pugh (9) of the United States scores the second goal past Costa Rica goalkeeper Noelia Bermudez (1) during a semifinal against Costa Rica in the 2022 CONCACAF Championship soccer match at University Stadium.
Soccer

USWNT Advances to Concacaf Women’s Championship Final

The team extended its shutout streak in World Cup or Olympic qualifying matches to 32 games.

By Associated Press10 hours ago
The WWE logo on a flag at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Conn.
Wrestling

Report: WWE ‘Raw’ Could Be Rated TV-14 for First Time Since 2008

The promotion’s flagship show hasn’t held that rating since its Ruthless Aggression Era.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer13 hours ago