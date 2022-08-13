UFC Veteran Nina Nunes Retires From Fighting to Focus on Family

At 36 years old, Nina Nunes has decided her days as an active fighter are done.



Nunes (11-7 MMA, 5-4 UFC) laid her gloves down in the center of the octagon Saturday following a decision win over Cynthia Calvillo at UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego, Calif.



"As a fighter, I think I've done what I wanted to," Nunes said after the win. "It started as a hobby. I got all the way here. I'm going to focus on coaching and bringing up those girls that are struggling right now."



Nunes (née Ansaroff) entered Saturday's event sitting at No. 9 in the UFC's official strawweight rankings but moved up to the flyweight division for the contest. She utilized a tactical striking game to outpoint Calvillo for a narrow split-decision win with scores of 28-29, 29-28 and 30-27.



Afterward, she admitted flyweight was probably where she should have been competing throughout her UFC career, which started in 2014, but that her focus now was going to be having more children.



"I feel great at 125; it's where I always should have been," Ansaroff said.

"I want more babies. I'm stepping away to have another kid."



The wife of UFC women's two-division champ Amanda Nunes, Nina gave birth to their first daughter, Raegan, in 2020.

More MMA Coverage: