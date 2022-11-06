Amanda Lemos Scores Impressive Stoppage in UFC Fight Night 214 Headliner

LAS VEGAS—While Marina Rodriguez was calling for a title fight with a victory, it was Amanda Lemos who spoiled those plans and staked her own claim for a future shot at the UFC's strawweight belt with an impressive third-round stoppage in their matchup.

The contest served as the main event of Saturday's UFC Fight Night 214, which streamed live on ESPN+ from the UFC Apex.



The opening round saw both fighters cautiously seeking opportunities to strike, each clearly showing respect for the other's standup game. Lemos seemed to pack more power into her strikes, but neither really let their hands go. Lemos moved inside late for a takedown, but Rodriguez was able to counter and land on top, where she finished the frame.



Both turned up the heat a bit in the second, firing heavier shots on the feet before Lemos was able to take Rodriguez to the canvas and move to the back, sinking in an earnest attempt at a rear-naked choke. Rodriguez desperately fought out of the position, eventually breaking the grip in spinning free from the attack. However, she was unable to work off the canvas and finished the round on her back.



Rodriguez scored first with a crisp combination early in the third, but just as she seemed to be settling into her rhythm, she was caught flush by a huge counter right hand. Rodriguez staggered, and Lemos rushed forward with a flurry of heavy punches that landed clean, leading referee Jason Herzog to wave off the fight 54 seconds into the third round.



"When I hit her, I saw her legs started wobbling a little bit, and I didn't think twice," Lemos said through an interpreter. "I was going to finish the fight right there."



Lemos entered the contest at No. 7 in the promotions' official strawweight rankings and takes out the No. 3-ranked Rodriguez. With the division's title on the line next week in UFC 281, Lemos lobbied UFC president Dana White for a chance to work her way into the matchup at Madison Square Garden.



"Hey Dana, I'm here already," Lemos said. "Put me as a backup for the tile fight in New York."

Complete UFC Fight Night 214 results

Main Card



Amanda Lemos def. Marina Rodriguez via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 0:54

Neil Magny def. Daniel Rodriguez via submission (D'Arce choke) – Round 3, 3:33

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke def. Darrick Minner via TKO (elbows) – Round 1, 1:10

Tagir Ulanbekov def. Nate Maness via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 2:11

Grant Dawson def. Mark O. Madsen via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 3, 2:05

Preliminary Card



Miranda Maverick def. Shanna Young via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Mario Bautista def. Benito Lopez via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:54

Polyana Viana def. Jinh Yu Frey via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 0:47

Johnny Munoz def. Liudvik Sholinian via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Jake Hadley def. Carlos Candelario via submission (triangle choke) – Round 2, 2:39

Tamires Vidal def. Ramona Pascual via TKO (flying knee, punches) – Round 1, 3:06

