UFC Will Ban Fighters Associated With Krause Amid Gambling Investigation

UFC is taking a strong stance toward MMA fighters and their continued relationship with James Krause.

Hunter Campbell, the promotion’s chief business officer, announced Friday in an email that all fighters that those who are still coached by Krause or still train at his gym will not be allowed to participate in UFC sanctioned events while the government completes its probe into Krause.

Campbell’s memo to fighters come two weeks after the Nevada State Athletic Commission suspended Krause’s license until the probe into betting affairs has been resolved.

“UFC believes there is no more important component of professional mixed martial arts than the integrity of the sport,” the statement read. “UFC will continue to take all necessary and appropriate steps to ensure compliance with and enforcement of its policies and those of the jurisdictions in which it operates.”

Krause, a former UFC fighter who retired in August, leads Glory MMA and Fitness in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He has worked with dozens of high-profile fighters that include UFC’s interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno, Grant Dawson, Tim Elliott, Anthony Smith, Laura Sanko, Megan Anderson and Jeff Molina. The 36-year-old currently serves as the coach for fighter Darrick Minner, who was cut from UFC on Friday as he navigates multiple gambling probes into his UFC Vegas 64 fight with Shayilan Nuerdanbieke on Nov. 5.

Currently, Minner faces a potential punishment for not revealing a leg injury that he was dealing with prior to losing the November bout. Even more, per the NSAC, Minner’s activity “had all kind of effects on betting lines.”

Hours before the Minner-Nuerdanbieke fight, several sportsbooks indicated suspicious betting interest for Neurdanbieke to win by a knockout in the first round as well as for the fight to go fewer than 2.5 rounds. In addition to that, the betting lines in the featherweight fight moved from a -220 favorite to a -420 favorite in favor of Neurdanbieke.

But as the probe continues, UFC has taken a deep dive into Krause’s betting activities. Krause served as the main face of an online sportsbook and also ran a Discord channel and YouTube podcast named the 1% Club.

However, his show, Krause’s Discord, and YouTube channels were removed on Nov. 24. But even prior to shutting down his betting ventures, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement banned him from betting on fights that included his involvement as a coach, trainer, promoter or fighter.

Over the last few weeks, UFC has attempted to end wagering on fights on its roster by implementing a rule in the promotion’s Code of Conduct to remove itself from dubious betting activity. However, the investigation has not revealed any findings as of the publication of this story.

Krause is slated to coach Moreno in a title unifying bout with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 238 on Jan. 21, in Brazil. Krause finished his fighting career with a 28-8 mark.