SI’s MMA notes, quotes, and anecdotes runs every Monday morning.

No longer part of Bellator, Keith Lee last fought this past September. In his time away from the cage, he has found success in a new career.

As a food critic.

Equal parts entertaining and captivating, Lee has found a great recipe for success in his food reviews. With a focus on small businesses, which has done wonders for those establishments considering he has over seven million followers on TikTok.

The videos have also served as a way for Lee to overcome his social anxiety. And, of course, he is eating well.

All Is Quiet Regarding Dana White

The next UFC Fight Night is this Saturday.

Power Slap debuts on Jan. 18 on TBS.

But there has been no word on whether anyone will speak regarding the altercation between Dana White and his wife that took place on New Year’s Eve. It is possible that Endeavor, ESPN, and Warner Bros. Discovery will all opt not issue a statement, which is a statement in itself. Yet it is inevitable that people are going to speak out on the topic.

With Fight Night on Saturday, fighters will be forced to field questions about White if everyone else remains quiet. That could open an entirely new set of problems. Perhaps White will speak with reporters before the fighters, avoiding the risk of placing the onus on those competing this weekend.

After speaking with multiple sources close to the situation, it appears that no suspension for White is imminent. Time will tell if anything changes this week.

Victoria Lee Dies Tragically

Devastating news was revealed over the weekend when it was announced Victoria Lee died on Dec. 26 at the age of 18.

Lee fought three separate bouts for ONE in 2021, becoming the youngest fighter in ONE–and winning all three. She grew up in a family full of phenomenal, as her sister and brother–Victoria and Christian–both compete for ONE. Victoria shared the news of her sister’s death in an Instagram post.

Lee’s passing is heartbreaking. The cause of death was not revealed.