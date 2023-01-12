Aljamain Sterling Puts UFC History on Hold to Heal Torn Bicep Tendon

Originally scheduled to fight Henry Cejudo in March, the bantamweight champion says he is prioritizing "getting healthy" before his next title defense.

Aljamain Sterling is on the cusp of making UFC history. Only one win away from setting the record for most consecutive bantamweight title defenses, he is not going to allow a partially torn bicep tendon to interrupt his plans.

“I haven’t had the time to heal,” says Sterling. “I’ve been too busy competing. I haven’t made too big a deal of it, but that’s the reality of it. It’s a very tough injury, a constant pain whenever that muscle turns.”

That injury is preventing Sterling from defending his bantamweight title against Henry Cejudo in March, instead putting him on pace to fight again in April or May.

“I’ve lied to myself before and told myself that my injuries weren’t that bad and kept training, then I never healed properly,” says Sterling. “I took those risks and won. Now I’m weighing out the options, and I know I should not rush like I have before. I need this time to heal.”

In his last fight, Sterling dominated T.J. Dillashaw to defend his title last October at UFC 280. Craig Kidwell/USA TODAY Sports

The additional time to recuperate is especially beneficial for the 33-year-old champion. Sterling wants to avoid surgery at all costs, and he finally has the proper time necessary to rehab this partial tear. All of this is occurring while he also pays a price for increased intensity in his training camps. That resulted in his title run, but it also did a number on his body.

Competing against Cejudo (16-2) will be an incredibly difficult challenge for Sterling. Inactive for the last three years, Cejudo has had ample time to rest, recover and refresh his body. And retirement had its benefits. Since Cejudo was outside of USADA testing, there were no regulations during his training.

It can be very beneficial to be out of the testing pool. Cynics–or perhaps optimists with experience–would even view it as a backdoor entry and a competitive advantage. Sterling understands that Cejudo is returning with a vengeance.

“Henry has had a chance to recover while I’ve been going through the gauntlet,” says Sterling. “Henry is coming in a lot more fresh without the wear and tear. And he actually knows how to wrestle. People don’t always give Henry the credit he deserves. I know what I’m up against, and I need to be ready for him. I want to feel good the way he feels good, and I am going to come prepared.”

With Sterling’s next bout pushed back, the possibility exists that Cejudo instead fights Sean O’Malley, potentially even for an interim title. That decision exists outside of Sterling’s pay grade, but he is still willing to fight Cejudo, permitting it takes place on an even playing field.

“If Henry really wants to fight me, he can fight me,” says Sterling. “He just needs to wait. O’Malley is complaining about timeframes because he doesn’t want to fight any later than July. He opted to do that to improve his grappling, yet he’s not getting any flack for sitting out that long.”

Sterling already fought through two training camps and two title defenses with the partially torn bicep tendon, an injury he suffered leading up to the second Yan fight. It would not be prudent to fight through the pain again, particularly with an opponent like Cejudo who possesses the ability to hone in on weak spots.

Stakes are high entering this next bout. If Sterling wins, he will break the record for most bantamweight title defenses, one currently also held by Dominick Cruz, Renan Barão, and T.J. Dillashaw. Once he breaks that and separates himself from the pack, the time will be opportune to move to the featherweight division and challenge Alexander Volkanovski.

“I’m definitely interested in that matchup,” says Sterling, who noted he is also intrigued by a fight against Ilia Topuria. “But I need to win one more title defense. That would break the record for most consecutive title defenses. Then the conversations about featherweight start to become a reality.

“But there is only thing that matters to me right now. All my focus is on getting healthy.”

Strickland Headlines Second Consecutive Card

Strickland looks to bounce back from two straight losses in Saturday's first UFC card of 2023. Photo courtesy of UFC

Kelvin Gastelum is out for this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night, and Sean Strickland is taking his place in a light heavyweight bout against Nassourdine Imavov.

This will be Strickland’s second consecutive Fight Night main event—he lost to Jared Cannonier on the final UFC card of 2022. Strickland (25-5) has lost two in a row, and he needs to avoid a third straight defeat at all costs. Yet that will be a tall order against Imavov (12-3).

This will be fought at 205 pounds, and light heavyweight could be a permanent home for either of those fighters. The division is in disarray since Jiri Prochazka vacated the title due to injury, and a meaningful string of victories at light heavyweight could put either man—especially lmavov, who is on a three-fight win streak—in position for a title shot.

It feels like a unanimous decision victory for Imovov is imminent, which would help boost his stock. Strickland is taking a massive gamble by accepting the fight. A win will be crucial, and he cannot afford to lose by knockout.