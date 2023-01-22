Brandon Moreno is the undisputed flyweight champion.

Moreno (21-6-2) controlled all three rounds against Deiveson Figueiredo, winning the fight by TKO. It was ended by referee stoppage after the third round when Figueiredo (21-3-1) could not open his right eye after taking a leaping left hook from Moreno.

The fight opened with a tightly contested first round. It ended with slight controversy as Figueiredo locked in a heel hook, then hit Moreno with an illegal kick on the ground. Moreno was not able to use his speed to his advantage, but he did deliver two takedowns and did just enough to gain an edge.

Figueiredo opened the second round with an early takedown. Moreno scrambled back to his feet, and he immediately quickened the pace, tiring Figueiredo. The second round captured their first three fights—every time it appeared one man held the advantage, the pendulum would quickly swing and the other would take control.

Moreno’s shot to Figueiredo’s end effectively ended the bout. With his right eye closed shut, no other option existed but to end the bout. As dominant as Figueiredo has been in the division, Moreno has had his number. After the fight, Figueiredo announced that he will be moving up weight classes to bantamweight. For Moreno, the flyweight division now belongs solely to him.

