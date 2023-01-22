UFC 283: Johnny Walker Wails On Paul Craig for First-Round TKO Win

UFC 283 started off on a high note, as Johnny Walker wasted no time in knocking out Paul Craig.

The TKO occurred only 136 seconds into the fight. Walker (20-7) caught Craig (16-6-1) with a strike to the face, then capitalized with a flurry of shots to Craig, who was on his knees. There was no other option but to call the fight, which is exactly what happened.

The win, which is Walker’s second in a row, should catapult him into the light heavyweight’s division top 10. It is a tough loss for Craig, who simply has not been able to sustain the momentum needed to jump into the top five.

• UFC 283 Main Card Results