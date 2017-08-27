More Sports

Japan Wins Little League World Series Over Texas

Japan won the 2017 Little League World Series 12-2 over Texas on Sunday.

The team from Tokyo poured in nine runs in the fourth and fifth innings to take a 10-run lead and win by mercy rule on a walk-off hit. Japan was undefeated in its nine games in the Little League World Series this year, and with this win, it marks fourth time in the last six years that a team from Tokyo went home the Champions. It is the 11th time a team from Japan captured the crown.

The team from Lufkin, Texas went 8-2 in the tournament. The team came back from a four-run deficit in the United States Championship game to win 6-5 and earn a birth to the title game. It was the eighth time a team from Texas played for the championship.

