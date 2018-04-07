A bus crash involving a junior hockey team in Saskatchewan, Canada on Friday night resulted in 15 deaths, including the team's coach and captain.

A GoFundMe account was started the same day for the families of the victims involved in the crash. As of Saturday night, the campaign had already raised over $1.7 million dollars in 20 hours.

The campaign was started by Sylvie Kellington, a resident of Humboldt, Saskatoon.

"I have a son that played for the Broncos Bantam A team just this past season," Kellington wrote. "As you know the Humboldt Broncos Junior A team was involved in a serious bus accident where there were 14 fatalities out of the 28 passengers. Please help us raise money for the players and families affected. Money will go directly to families to help with any expenses incurred. Myself and the staff of GoFundMe is now in direct contact with the vice president of the Humboldt Broncos, and plans are underway to move money raised."

According to the GoFundMe page the goal is to raise $2 million.