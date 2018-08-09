The world's most famous cyclist ended up in the hospital after crashing on a bike trail in Colorado.

Lance Armstrong posted a photo of his bloody face on Instagram on Wednesday after visiting the Aspen Valley Hospital. Armstrong said in the Instagram post that he was getting his "head checked" after going down on the Tom Blake Trail.

Armstrong also mentioned in the post that in years prior he likely would have avoided going to the hospital following a crash like this, but now he wouldn't do such a thing.

And although there isn't much positive in a story about somebody making sure their head was not injured too badly, Armstrong noted in the post that his emergency room doctor was a man who had taken a photo for him "a few weeks back" while he was out cycling with friends.

Armstrong was banned from cycling and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after a USDA report put him in the middle of a doping program.