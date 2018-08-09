Lance Armstrong had to get his head checked by doctors after crashing on the Tom Blake Trail.
The world's most famous cyclist ended up in the hospital after crashing on a bike trail in Colorado.
Lance Armstrong posted a photo of his bloody face on Instagram on Wednesday after visiting the Aspen Valley Hospital. Armstrong said in the Instagram post that he was getting his "head checked" after going down on the Tom Blake Trail.
Armstrong also mentioned in the post that in years prior he likely would have avoided going to the hospital following a crash like this, but now he wouldn't do such a thing.
And although there isn't much positive in a story about somebody making sure their head was not injured too badly, Armstrong noted in the post that his emergency room doctor was a man who had taken a photo for him "a few weeks back" while he was out cycling with friends.
Well, sometimes you’re the hammer and sometimes you’re the nail! The Tom Blake trail (one of my faves) came up and tried to KO my ass today. Took quite the blow to the noggin’ so swung by the Aspen Valley Hospital (great facility!) to get my head checked. For the 46 yrs prior to today I completely would have blown off getting checked. Not now. Small world story - a few weeks back I posted a pic of @ghincapie, @mikekloser, and myself. Credit photo to “some dude at top of buttermilk”. Well, that ‘dude’ turned out to be @ajaxrider - the ER doc on duty today! Charlie, thanks for looking after me.
Armstrong was banned from cycling and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles in 2012 after a USDA report put him in the middle of a doping program.