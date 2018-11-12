NBA 2K League Disqualifies Player for Violating Code of Conduct

Wizards District Gaming's "Boo Painter" was dismissed and disqualified from competing in the NBA 2K League after violating the league's code of conduct.

By Kaelen Jones
November 12, 2018

Wizards District Gaming power forward Austin "Boo" Painter was dismissed and disqualified from the NBA 2K League for violating the player code of conduct, league managing director Brendan Donohue announced Monday.

As of Monday afternoon, Painter's profile page was removed from the league's official site. In April, Wizards Gaming Distract drafted Painter in the second round of the first-ever NBA 2K League draft. He was the leading scorer of last year's 2K league.

Painter previously left a job at the State Department doing diplomatic security to pursue his career in pro gaming.

Correction: This story originally connected Painter with a separate incident involving the harassment of a female gamer. That incident was unrelated to Painter or his dismissal from the NBA 2K League. SI regrets the error. 

More Sports

