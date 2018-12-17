Stanford AD Apologizes for 'Unacceptable' Artwork Shown in Volleyball Locker Room

The picture made rounds along social media following the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship.

By Kaelen Jones
December 17, 2018

Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir issued an apology for an insensitive drawing that was viewed inside of the Cardinal's locker room following the NCAA Women's Volley Championship on Saturday night.

The photo had been shared on social media by NCAA Volleyball's official Twitter account. Two Stanford players were photographed celebrating their win over Nebraska in the national championship. A whiteboard in the image showed Stanford's mascot aiming a gun and flashing a middle finger at the Huskers' mascot, who's standing in flames, with the phrase "to hell the Huskers" written above.

The picture was removed from the NCAA Volleyball official account shortly after it was posted, but surfaced across social media over the weekend.

"We are aware of a picture taken in our team's locker room following the NCAA Women's Volleyball Championship and posted on social media," Stanford said in a statement. "The image in the background of the picture is unacceptable and does not reflect the values of Stanford University.

"We have reached out to our colleagues at Nebraska to express our sincerest apologies to the university and its women's volleyball program. We regret detracting from what was otherwise a great night for the sport of women's volleyball."

More Sports

