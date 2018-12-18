Report: Mo'ne Davis to Attend Hampton University, Play Softball

The former Little League World Series star will reportedly play softball at Hampton University. 

By Kaelen Jones
December 18, 2018

Former Little League World Series star Mo'ne Davis will reportedly enroll at Hampton University in fall 2019, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

Four years ago, Davis became an icon in the sports world as a member of Philadelphia's Taney Dragons. She became the first girl to win a Little League World Series game as a pitcher and also became the first girl in Little League World Series history to throw a shutout during post-season play. 

In August 2014, Davis was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Related: Mo'ne Davis, Taney Take Center Stage at Little League World Series

Davis will reportedly play softball at Hampton after playing basketball, softball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Pennsylvania.

Davis was reportedly considering Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State University the University of Massachusetts, the University of Pennsylvania and Southern University. Her parents told the Tribune she chose Hampton because of its communications department.

You May Like

More More Sports

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)