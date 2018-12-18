Former Little League World Series star Mo'ne Davis will reportedly enroll at Hampton University in fall 2019, according to the Philadelphia Tribune.

Four years ago, Davis became an icon in the sports world as a member of Philadelphia's Taney Dragons. She became the first girl to win a Little League World Series game as a pitcher and also became the first girl in Little League World Series history to throw a shutout during post-season play.

In August 2014, Davis was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

Davis will reportedly play softball at Hampton after playing basketball, softball and soccer at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy in Pennsylvania.

Davis was reportedly considering Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State University the University of Massachusetts, the University of Pennsylvania and Southern University. Her parents told the Tribune she chose Hampton because of its communications department.