Boston Marathon Bombing Survivor Adrianne Haslet Hospitalized After Hit By Car

Adrianne Haslet was a victim in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 07, 2019

Adrianne Haslet, a survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Saturday, Jan. 5 in Boston.

Haslet was walking in a crosswalk when a car hit her, causing her body to be, "Thrown into the air and landed, crushing the left side of my body."

According to Runner's World, the Boston police responded to a report of an adult female pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the area of 311 Commonwealth Avenue at 7:13 p.m. on Saturday.

The adult man who hit Haslet remained at the scene and was cited for failure to stop for a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk.

The report also acknowledged it was dark and raining at the time of the incident.

Since 2013, Haslet has served as a motivational speaker and advocate for amputee rights. Haslet competed on "Dancing with the Stars" and also completed the 2016 Boston Marathon. She was training for this year's Boston Marathon in April.

