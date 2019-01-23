Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet returned home for the first time in 18 days after sustaining injuries in a car crash. Haslet was hospitalized after being struck by a car on Jan. 5 in Boston.

She posted to Instagram by writing: "This scar is yet another reminder that whatever tried to kill me wasn’t strong enough. This is the first time I’ve seen my wound. It just got really real that this is another new normal."

In a tweet, Haslet thanked her doctors, surgeons, nurses, family and friends in addition to those she didn't know personally.

Over the weekend, she shouted out Tom Brady after he led the Patriots to the Super Bowl and announced her plans to get back to racing.

“GOAT,” Haslet wrote. “You inspire everyone by not giving up! I won’t give up either, I’m getting back out on that marathon course.”

Since the bombing in 2013, Haslet has served as a motivational speaker and advocate for amputee rights. She competed on "Dancing with the Stars" and also ran the 2016 Boston Marathon.