Former WFAN radio host Craig Carton was sentenced to prison Friday on federal fraud charges.
Former WFAN radio host Craig Carton was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and three years probation on federal fraud charges for his role in a ticket fraud scheme, according to multiple reporters.
Prosecutors had asked for five to seven years.
Carton was convicted last November for his role in defrauding investors in a ticket reselling business. Prosecutors said Carton used the money on personal expenses, including gambling, and misappropriated at least $5.6 million. Carton's co-conspirators Michael Wright and Joseph Meli were sentenced to nearly two years and 6 1/2 years in prison, respectively.
The 50-year-old Carton co-hosted the "Boomer and Carton" show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason since 2007. He resigned from the show after his arrest in September 2017.