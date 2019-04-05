Former WFAN radio host Craig Carton was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison and three years probation on federal fraud charges for his role in a ticket fraud scheme, according to multiple reporters.

Prosecutors had asked for five to seven years.

Carton was convicted last November for his role in defrauding investors in a ticket reselling business. Prosecutors said Carton used the money on personal expenses, including gambling, and misappropriated at least $5.6 million. Carton's co-conspirators Michael Wright and Joseph Meli were sentenced to nearly two years and 6 1/2 years in prison, respectively.

The 50-year-old Carton co-hosted the "Boomer and Carton" show with ex-NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason since 2007. He resigned from the show after his arrest in September 2017.