Craig Carton has resigned from his job at WFAN, according to a statement released through his publicist Wednesday.

In the statement, the former co-host of "Boomer and Carton" explained that his fraud arrest will be too much of a "distraction to everyone at WFAN."

Earlier in September, the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Carton on fraud-related charges over his alleged connection to an investment scam, where Carton and another unnamed individual ran a bogus discount ticket broker business.

After Carton was arrested, co-host Boomer Esiason spoke on the show about how he still loved his partner and his family and is "praying every single day" that Carton "lands on his feet."

Carton had been co-hosting his morning show with Esiason since 2007.