Craig Carton, the co-host of WFAN radio show “Boomer and Carton” arrested Wednesday morning by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on fraud-related charges, according to multiple media outlets.

Carton, 48, was arrested by authorities at his home in Manhattan.

According to WNBC, Carton was allegedly involved in an investment scam where he and another unnamed individual ran a bogus discount ticket broker business.

Carton was booked and charged with securities fraud and wire fraud.

Carton has co-hosted WFAN's morning show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason since 2007.