Tech & Media

WFAN Radio Host Craig Carton Arrested, Charged in Fraud Scheme

0:34 | Tech & Media
WFAN Radio Host Craig Carton Arrested, Charged in Fraud Scheme
Scooby Axson
2 hours ago

Craig Carton, the co-host of WFAN radio show “Boomer and Carton” arrested Wednesday morning by the Federal Bureau of Investigation on fraud-related charges, according to multiple media outlets.

Carton, 48, was arrested by authorities at his home in Manhattan.

According to WNBC, Carton was allegedly involved in an investment scam where he and another unnamed individual ran a bogus discount ticket broker business.

Carton was booked and charged with securities fraud and wire fraud.

Carton has co-hosted WFAN's morning show with former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason since 2007.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters