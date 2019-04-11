Rugby Australia Plans to Terminate Israel Folau’s Contract Over Anti-LGBTQ Social Media Posts

Folau made similar comments last year.

By Kaelen Jones
April 11, 2019

Australian rugby fullback Israel Folau's contract with Rugby Australia will be terminated after the star player made a series of anti-gay remarks on social media, Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union said in a statement

Folau, 30, said that "hell awaits" gay people in one post. On Wednesday, he said on Instagram that "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" should "repent" because "only Jesus saves." The post, as of Thursday has not been deleted.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Folau decried a decision by the Tasmanian parliament to make gender optional on birth certificates. “The devil has blinded so many people in this world,” Folau wrote in part. 

Folau made similar statements last year, but was not reprimanded by Rugby Australia; the federation said it accepted but did not support his "position." Since Folau's latest outbursts, Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union made "repeated attempts" to contact him, but have not been able to do so.

"Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality," Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union said in a statement.

"As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action."

Folau signed a four-year deal reportedly worth $4 million ($2.85 million USD) with Rugby Australia in March. The contract applies to the national team and his club, NSW Waratahs, which is also under Rugby Australia’s control. Folau is one of the best players on the Australian national team, which is preparing for the 2019 World Cup in September. 

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message