Australian rugby fullback Israel Folau's contract with Rugby Australia will be terminated after the star player made a series of anti-gay remarks on social media, Rugby Australia and the New South Wales Rugby Union said in a statement.

Folau, 30, said that "hell awaits" gay people in one post. On Wednesday, he said on Instagram that "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolaters" should "repent" because "only Jesus saves." The post, as of Thursday has not been deleted.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Folau decried a decision by the Tasmanian parliament to make gender optional on birth certificates. “The devil has blinded so many people in this world,” Folau wrote in part.

Folau made similar statements last year, but was not reprimanded by Rugby Australia; the federation said it accepted but did not support his "position." Since Folau's latest outbursts, Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union made "repeated attempts" to contact him, but have not been able to do so.

"Israel has failed to understand that the expectation of him as a Rugby Australia and NSW Waratahs employee is that he cannot share material on social media that condemns, vilifies or discriminates against people on the basis of their sexuality," Rugby Australia and the NSW Rugby Union said in a statement.

"As a code we have made it clear to Israel formally and repeatedly that any social media posts or commentary that is in any way disrespectful to people because of their sexuality will result in disciplinary action."

Folau signed a four-year deal reportedly worth $4 million ($2.85 million USD) with Rugby Australia in March. The contract applies to the national team and his club, NSW Waratahs, which is also under Rugby Australia’s control. Folau is one of the best players on the Australian national team, which is preparing for the 2019 World Cup in September.