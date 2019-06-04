Family Guy has never shied away from controversial events, often crossing over to the world of sports from time to time. So it's no surprise that the show chose to mock the college admissions scandal in its latest Emmy Awards campaign ad.

In a new ad, the cartoon faces of Peter, Lois, Stewie, Brian, Chris and Meg are placed atop the bodies of a crew team. The ad reads, "For Your Emmy Consideration" in USC colors. "We’ve earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019," is written across the bottom.

#FamilyGuy pokes fun at the college admissions scandal with hilarious Emmys ad: 'We've earned this' 😂 https://t.co/eRtXwZTjOi pic.twitter.com/LpwkQhj3ib — Yahoo Entertainment (@YahooEnt) June 4, 2019

The spot mocks the recent nationwide college admissions bribery and money laundering scheme called "Operation Varsity Blues." This ad appears to directly take aim at actress Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House, and her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli. The pair allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither row or participated in crew. Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and both pled not guilty in April.

According to Deadline, the ad will run on the show’s FYC site for Emmy voters which features screeners of selected episodes.

Emmy nominations will be announced in July, with the primetime Emmys airing in September.