'Family Guy' Takes Aim at College Admissions Scandal with Emmys Ad

Family Guy tackles the college admissions scandal with its latest Emmy campaign ad. 

By Charlotte Carroll
June 04, 2019

Family Guy has never shied away from controversial events, often crossing over to the world of sports from time to time. So it's no surprise that the show chose to mock the college admissions scandal in its latest Emmy Awards campaign ad. 

In a new ad, the cartoon faces of Peter, Lois, Stewie, Brian, Chris and Meg are placed atop the bodies of a crew team. The ad reads, "For Your Emmy Consideration" in USC colors. "We’ve earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019," is written across the bottom.

The spot mocks the recent nationwide college admissions bribery and money laundering scheme called "Operation Varsity Blues." This ad appears to directly take aim at actress Lori Loughlin, who played Aunt Becky on Full House, and her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli. The pair allegedly paid $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither row or participated in crew. Loughlin and Giannulli have been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and both pled not guilty in April. 

According to Deadline, the ad will run on the show’s FYC site for Emmy voters which features screeners of selected episodes.

Emmy nominations will be announced in July, with the primetime Emmys airing in September.

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message