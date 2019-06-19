Wild Brawl Breaks Out Between Parents at Baseball Game for Seven-Year-Olds

Screenshot from @LakewoodPDCO via Twitter

When a brawl breaks out at a baseball game for seven-year-olds, everybody is most likely in the wrong.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 19, 2019

In the latest edition of "Parents Acting Like Complete and Utter Fools While Embarrassing Themselves at a Youth Sports Event" we find ourselves heading out to Lakewood, Colo. for a youth baseball game.

How old are these youth in this game you ask? Well, they are seven. Remember that when we get to the video.

Because somehow, a game between seven-year-olds featuring a 13-year-old umpire required parents to climb out the stands and onto the field, according to Kieran Nicholson of The Denver Post.

Parents and coaches got into an argument and the teenage umpire got roped in, police spokesman John Romero told The Post. From there, chaos ensued.

So, this all happened on a Saturday. At an elementary school. Before noon.

Jesus, help us all, not just those trashy people fighting at an elementary school baseball field.

How can any game involving seven-year-olds that is taking place before noon at a location where people can't bring alcohol lead to this before noon?

Hopefully, the goon in the teal shorts who went for a sucker punch to the back of the head gets reprimanded very soon. And as punishment, he should have to fill in for the 13-year-old ump because there can't be any better justice than having to deal with people as absurd and obnoxious as these parents.

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message