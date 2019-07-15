Chess Player Igors Rausis Caught Cheating in Bathroom During Tournament

Photo by Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Igors Rausis confirmed he was using his phone in the bathroom during a tournament in France.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 15, 2019

Let this be a lesson to the kids: Sometimes you should just keep your phone in your pocket.

During a chess tournament that took place in France over the weekend, grandmaster Igors Rausis was caught cheating in the bathroom. Rausis's phone was found in the toilet he had just used and he confirmed to Chess.com that he had indeed been using it during the tournament.

"I simply lost my mind yesterday," Rausis told Chess.com "I confirmed the fact of using my phone during the game by written [statement]. What could I say more? Yes, I was tired after the morning game and all the Facebook activity of accusers also have a known impact. At least what I committed yesterday is a good lesson, not for me—I played my last game of chess already."

But to make matters worse, it appears Rausis had been being watched by FIDE, the international chess organization, because of suspicions about how he rose up the chess rankings over the years.

A Facebook post written by FIDE director general Emil Sutovsky said Rausis was suspended from the tournament for his actions. However, FIDE Fair Play Commission secretary Yuri Garrett told Chess.com Rausis voluntarily withdrew from the tournament. But in his own Facebook post, he essentially confirmed that Rausis had been suspected by the organization of foul play although he did not mention the name of the 58-year-old Latvian-Czech.

The World Chess Federation issued a statement Friday saying Rausis was "caught red-handed using his phone during a match," according to USA Today.

The New York Post has a photo of Rausis on the toilet appearing to use a phone.

It could have been worse though. At least he wasn't caught with his pants down as well.

You May Like

More More Sports

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message