Let this be a lesson to the kids: Sometimes you should just keep your phone in your pocket.

During a chess tournament that took place in France over the weekend, grandmaster Igors Rausis was caught cheating in the bathroom. Rausis's phone was found in the toilet he had just used and he confirmed to Chess.com that he had indeed been using it during the tournament.

"I simply lost my mind yesterday," Rausis told Chess.com "I confirmed the fact of using my phone during the game by written [statement]. What could I say more? Yes, I was tired after the morning game and all the Facebook activity of accusers also have a known impact. At least what I committed yesterday is a good lesson, not for me—I played my last game of chess already."

But to make matters worse, it appears Rausis had been being watched by FIDE, the international chess organization, because of suspicions about how he rose up the chess rankings over the years.

A Facebook post written by FIDE director general Emil Sutovsky said Rausis was suspended from the tournament for his actions. However, FIDE Fair Play Commission secretary Yuri Garrett told Chess.com Rausis voluntarily withdrew from the tournament. But in his own Facebook post, he essentially confirmed that Rausis had been suspected by the organization of foul play although he did not mention the name of the 58-year-old Latvian-Czech.

The World Chess Federation issued a statement Friday saying Rausis was "caught red-handed using his phone during a match," according to USA Today.

The New York Post has a photo of Rausis on the toilet appearing to use a phone.

It could have been worse though. At least he wasn't caught with his pants down as well.