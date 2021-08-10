Watch No. 1 vs. No. 2 in NBA Summer League

Welcome to SI Guide! I’m Kevin Sweeney, a college basketball junkie with a soft spot for Northwestern football and the Red Sox. I’m here to help you find the best sports worth watching every night. It’s never been more confusing to figure out what and where to watch games, so I’ll do the work for you, telling you what our staff is watching every night. If you’re ever looking for more info on where you can find things to watch, visit SI.com/tv.

Tonight features a showdown between the NBA Draft’s top two draft picks, a pair of MLB playoff contenders matching up and even a new sports documentary that’s worth a watch. Let’s dive in.

MUST WATCH

NBA Summer League: Detroit Pistons vs Houston Rockets

Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

This battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 picks in July’s NBA draft should be all kinds of fun. New Pistons star Cade Cunningham had an up-and-down Summer League debut Sunday in a loss to the Thunder, but he’ll look to bounce back with the rest of the young Pistons core. Meanwhile, Rockets top choice Jalen Green shined in his first Summer League action and brings the athleticism, scoring ability and personality to make even a summer exhibition game worth watching. If you haven’t seen Green play yet because he spent last season playing for G League Ignite rather than in college, now’s your chance.

Add in the Rockets’ three other 2021 first round picks and Pistons 2020 top selections Killian Hayes and Saddiq Bey, and there’s far more talent set to suit up in this one than your average Summer League game.

9:00 PM ET, ESPN, Watch on Fubo

READ MORE:

LINEUP

Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia Phillies | The red-hot Phillies have surged into first in the NL East with eight straight wins, but they’ll face a familiar foe in former Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who will make his second start for the Dodgers. 7:00 PM ET, Spectrum SportsNet LA/NBC Sports Philadelphia, Watch on Fubo

| The red-hot Phillies have surged into first in the NL East with eight straight wins, but they’ll face a familiar foe in former Nationals ace Max Scherzer, who will make his second start for the Dodgers. National Bank Open | The tennis world descends upon Canada this week for a pair of high-profile hard court tournaments. The women are playing in Montreal, with 2019 U.S. Open champ and Canadian star Bianca Andreescu taking the court tonight. The men, meanwhile, are in Toronto, where American Reilly Opelka takes on veteran Grigor Dimitrov. Tennis Channel, Watch on Fubo

| The tennis world descends upon Canada this week for a pair of high-profile hard court tournaments. The women are playing in Montreal, with 2019 U.S. Open champ and Canadian star Bianca Andreescu taking the court tonight. The men, meanwhile, are in Toronto, where American Reilly Opelka takes on veteran Grigor Dimitrov. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston Red Sox | The Red Sox are in free fall, losing eight of ten to drop from first place in the AL East. The Rays have been the main beneficiary, taking a four game lead atop the division. Will this series turn the tide or be more of the same? 7:00 PM ET, NESN/Bally Sports Sun, Watch on Fubo

| The Red Sox are in free fall, losing eight of ten to drop from first place in the AL East. The Rays have been the main beneficiary, taking a four game lead atop the division. Will this series turn the tide or be more of the same? Los Angeles Clippers vs Portland Trail Blazers | The Blazers’ strangely old Summer League squad features NBA veterans Michael Beasley, Emmanuel Mudiay and Kenneth Faried. They should be a weird but entertaining watch as they take on the Clippers. 11:00 PM ET, ESPNU, Watch on Fubo

HIDDEN GEM

Untold: Malice at the Palace

The infamous 2004 fight during a Pacers-Pistons game that became known as the “Malice at the Palace” remains one of the craziest moments in sports history. And in an era in which we’ve seen a rise in fan aggression at sporting events, the lessons to be learned from the brawl involving players and fans are even more relevant. Add in interviews with big personalities involved that day including Ron Artest, Stephen Jackson and Reggie Miller, and this has the potential to be the next great sports documentary. You can check out the trailer here and listen to a recent edition of SI’s The Crossover podcast, where Howard Beck chatted with former Pacers star Jermaine O’Neal.

Streams on Netflix today.

Happy streaming!