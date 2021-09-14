Ciara, Osaka, Westbrook, More Strut Met Gala Red Carpet

September 14, 2021
Naomi Osaka, Russell Westbrook Among Athletes Strutting Across Met Gala Red Carpet

The Met Gala is one of the nation's top cultural events of the year, with celebrities from across the globe flocking to New York each year for the famed event. And it wasn't just those in the entertainment industry getting in on the fun. 

A number of athletes attended Monday night's bash, from NBA superstars to some of the best tennis players across the globe. The slate of entrances was headlined by UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis, who kicked off the event in epic fashion. Perhaps some bigger names followed Dennis at the Met Gala, though it's unlikely anyone made as grand an entrance. 

Check out the best athlete looks from the Met Gala red carpet below: 

Singer Ciara donned a gown inspired by husband Russell Wilson's Seahawks uniform along with a Super Bowl ring and football clutch.

More Met Gala Coverage: 

UCLA Gymnast Nia Dennis Kicks Off Met Gala With Floor Routine Across Red Carpet

Ciara dons a gown modeled after husband Russell Wilson's Seahawks jersey at the 2021 Met Gala
