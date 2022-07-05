Chicago Sports Teams Release Statements in Wake of Mass Shooting

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Professional sports teams throughout the city of Chicago offered messages of hope Monday in the aftermath of a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

The NFL’s Bears, NBA’s Bulls, MLB’s Cubs and White Sox, NHL’s Blackhawks, WNBA’s Sky, and NWSL’s Red Stars issued statements in honor of the victims and those affected by the tragedy, which took place roughly 25 miles north of Chicago.

CNN reported at least six people were killed and over 25 were transported to the hospital with injuries after a gunman began opening fire on parade-goers from a nearby roof at around 10 a.m. CT. The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, but has since been brought into custody.

In response to Monday’s horrific events, the Sox announced their home game against the Twins would go on as scheduled, but a planned postgame fireworks show was canceled. Instead, the club elected to hold a moment of silence prior to the contest.

“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community. The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy,” Chicago’s statement read in part.

White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks expressed his desire to see a change in the country’s gun laws while speaking to reporters.

“Unfortunately, in this day and age, it’s becoming all too commonplace,” he said. “I think the access to the weaponry that is being used in these things—something needs to change. Something needs to be done. Something needs to happen. Because there’s way too many people losing their lives.”

Below are the responses from the rest of Chicago’s pro teams: