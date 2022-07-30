The state of Oklahoma will require students from kindergarten to college to complete “biological sex affidavits” to compete in school sports.

The decision to complete the affidavits come on the heels of a ban of transgender girls and women competing on female sports teams that went into effect earlier this year. Instead, transgender athletes are required to compete with teams associated with their sex assigned at birth if they want to compete in athletics in Oklahoma.

The “biological sex affidavit” for Woodall Public School in Tahlequah, Okla. was revealed on social media on Thursday. The document requires parents or guardians to attest to their child’s sex assigned at birth. The response is required to be notarized.

Oklahoma was the 13th state to enact a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports based on their personal gender identity. Since then, five additional states have enacted similar laws.

Oklahoma is currently the only state that requires an affidavit confirming a student’s gender assigned at birth.