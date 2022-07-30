Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
More Sports

Oklahoma Public Schools Making Student Athletes Complete ‘Biological Sex Affidavits’

The state of Oklahoma will require students from kindergarten to college to complete “biological sex affidavits” to compete in school sports.

The decision to complete the affidavits come on the heels of a ban of transgender girls and women competing on female sports teams that went into effect earlier this year. Instead, transgender athletes are required to compete with teams associated with their sex assigned at birth if they want to compete in athletics in Oklahoma.

The “biological sex affidavit” for Woodall Public School in Tahlequah, Okla. was revealed on social media on Thursday. The document requires parents or guardians to attest to their child’s sex assigned at birth. The response is required to be notarized.

Oklahoma was the 13th state to enact a bill banning transgender athletes from competing in sports based on their personal gender identity. Since then, five additional states have enacted similar laws.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Oklahoma is currently the only state that requires an affidavit confirming a student’s gender assigned at birth. 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Dec 8, 2018; New York, NY, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Kyler Murray (right) poses for photos with head coach Lincoln Riley (left) during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy.
NFL

Lincoln Riley Says He Never Worried About Kyler Murray’s Work Ethic

The USC coach voiced his support for his former quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel33 minutes ago
Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove throws a pitch in a game.
Play
MLB

Musgrove, Padres ‘Close’ to Contract Extension Agreement, per Reports

The San Diego pitcher is in the middle of an All-Star season.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks with media at Pac-12 media day.
College Football

Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over

The Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had a "gentlemen's agreement" that didn’t last long.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face

The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Kmaru Usman flexes at a weigh-in before a UFC fight.
MMA

Report: UFC Champ Usman to Appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The defending welterweight champion is the newest Marvel cast member.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The league’s review surrounds James Harden’s contract and subsequent free agency signings for the 76ers this summer, per the report from ESPN.

By Mike McDaniel2 hours ago
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo claps his hands during a match.
Soccer

Ronaldo Seems to Confirm United Return: ‘Sunday, the King Plays’

The superstar forward teased his return on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin2 hours ago
Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
NFL

Metchie Addresses Texans in Wake of Leukemia Diagnosis

The Houston receiver is taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

By Associated Press2 hours ago