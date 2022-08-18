Brother of Hospitalized Little League Player Added to Team Roster

Easton Oliverson, the 12-year-old on the Snow Canyon Little League baseball team who was hospitalized after falling off a top bunk bed in Williamsport, Pa., will not be participating in the Little League World Series. So his brother will take his place.

The Little League World Series announced that Brogan Oliverson will be added to Snow Canyon’s team to give them a full roster for the tournament.

“Snow Canyon Little League has made the decision to add Brogan Oliverson, brother of Easton, to its 2022 Little League Baseball World Series team to maintain its 13-player roster,” the LLWS said in a statement. “The addition of an eligible player is common amongst teams at the Little League Baseball World Series in certain situations, including medical absence. The roster addition has been approved by the Little League International Tournament Committee and Brogan will be eligible to play in the 3 p.m. ET game on Friday, August 19, 2022.”

Easton is awake and speaking after undergoing emergency surgery to treat a head injury.

Snow Canyon is slated to become the first team from Utah to participate in the Little League World Series. It will represent the Mountain region, and its first game will be against Tennessee from the Southeast region on Friday afternoon.