2025 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest Full Schedule: Start Time, Location, and More
Glizzy nation, our time is (almost) now. After a sponsorship snafu left him sidelined in 2024, everyone's favorite professional eater, Joey Chestnut, will be back in action for this year's Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, the 2025 iteration of which will get underway at 10:45 a.m. on July 4, 2025.
The 2024 female champ, Miki Sudo, will also return to defend her title, as will male victor Patrick Bertoletti, who took the crown with 58 dogs consumed (albeit in a contest sans Chestnut).
But who will win the Mustard Belt this year? And how can we watch all the participants chow down? Every ingredient you'll need to enjoy the 2025 contest is below.
When Will Joey Chestnut Compete?
Chestnut will be competing in the Men's Contest starting at 12 p.m. ET. The proceedings will be broadcast on ESPN2, though diehard fans can tune into a special Joey Chestnut fancam on ESPN3 starting at 12:30 p.m. Heck yeah.
If you'd like to watch the reigning women's champion, Miki Sudo, take on her pile of hot dogs in an up-close-and-personal fashion (she devoured 51 last year), there will be a similar video feed following her specifically beginning at 11 a.m. on ESPN3.
Full 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Schedule, How to Watch
The full schedule and channel guide for the Hot Dog Eating Contest is below:
Time
Event
Channel
10:45 a.m.
Women's Contest
ESPN3
12 p.m.
Men's Contest
ESPN2
Where Is the 2025 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Held?
As is almost always the case, the contest will be held on July 4 and outside the original Nathan's location in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Participants have 10 minutes to eat as many hot dogs as they possibly can.
What Does the Winner Receive?
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest boasts a total purse of $40,000, which is then split across the male and female victors. Both first place champions receive $10,000 each, while those in second place win $5,000 each. Third-place finishers get $2,500 each.
What Are the Male and Female World Records?
Although Bertoletti won last year, he came nowhere close to Chestnut's world record: 73 hot dogs in 10 minutes. The untouchable Chestnut also currently holds 15 Nathan's titles.
In the women's division, Sudo is the top female champion of all time and holds the world record with 51 hot dogs in 10 minutes. She boasts eight Nathan's titles in total.