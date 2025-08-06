Why Teddy Bridgewater Won't Apologize for Providing Impermissible Benefits to High School Players
New Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater met with the media on Wednesday following his first practice with the franchise.
Bridgewater agreed to a one-year deal with Tampa Bay this week, and is battling for a roster spot to backup starting quarterback Baker Mayfield. Bridgewater spent most of last season as a high school coach at Miami Northwestern in South Florida, but signed with the Detroit Lions late in the year to serve as a depth option for the homestretch.
Bridgewater made news recently when he was suspended by the Florida High School Athletic Association for providing "impermissible benefits" to his players.
The impermissible benefits in question? Bridgewater paid for Ubers, pregame meals and recovery services for his players. Bridgewater had good reason for it.
"I think everyone knows that I'm just a charitable guy and I'm a father first," Bridgewater said, per the Miami Herald. "When I decided to coach, those players became my sons. And I just wanted to protect them in the best way I can. Miami Northwestern is in a tough neighborhood and sometimes things can happen when kids are walking home and things like that so I wanted to protect them so they could take a ride home instead of going on those dangerous walks."
Miami Northwestern won a state championship last season with Bridgewater as the head coach, but will now move on. He will too, as he looks to make Tampa Bay's regular season roster as a backup.