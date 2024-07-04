SI

Who Won the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? Live Updates and Results on Men's, Women's

A new men's champion will be crowned, plus Miki Sudo attempts to defend her title.

Josh Wilson

Geoffrey Esper forces down one of 34 sloppers to take the title at the 2021 World Slopper Eating Championship during the Colorado State Fair on Saturday September 4, 2021. Slopper Contest Geoffrey Esper / Chieftain Photo/Zachary Allen via Imagn

The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will see at least one new champion crowned. If a competitor in the womens' tournament can defy steep odds, there could be two.

This year, Joey Chestnut, the winningest eater in the history of the tournament, will not compete. He was banned from the event due to his partnership with a competitor of Nathan's, Impossible Foods (which makes plant-based hot dogs).

That means the men's competition will see an eater other than Chestnut win since 2015. Matt Stonie, who won in 2015, is also not competing. He has been out of Major League Eating due to a contract dispute, as Chestnut detailed to Sports Illustrated.

Here are live updates on the two events.

Live Updates on 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

This post will be updated frequently with live updates on the event in reverse chronological order. Refresh for updates. Time stamps are Eastern Time.

  • 10:01: The women's competition is starting. About 10 minutes until a winner is crowned.
  • 10:51: Introductions are starting, with George Shea taking the mic.
Josh Wilson

