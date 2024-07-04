Who Won the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest? Live Updates and Results on Men's, Women's
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will see at least one new champion crowned. If a competitor in the womens' tournament can defy steep odds, there could be two.
This year, Joey Chestnut, the winningest eater in the history of the tournament, will not compete. He was banned from the event due to his partnership with a competitor of Nathan's, Impossible Foods (which makes plant-based hot dogs).
That means the men's competition will see an eater other than Chestnut win since 2015. Matt Stonie, who won in 2015, is also not competing. He has been out of Major League Eating due to a contract dispute, as Chestnut detailed to Sports Illustrated.
Here are live updates on the two events.
More From SI About the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
- HOW TO WATCH: How to Watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest With & Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide
- EXCLUSIVE: Joey Chestnut Opens Up About Fourth of July Hot Dog Contest Ban
- LEARN MORE: Who is Miki Sudo? Everything to Know About the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contender
- LEARN MORE: Who is Geoffery Esper? Everything to Know About the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contender
Live Updates on 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
This post will be updated frequently with live updates on the event in reverse chronological order. Refresh for updates. Time stamps are Eastern Time.
- 10:01: The women's competition is starting. About 10 minutes until a winner is crowned.
- 10:51: Introductions are starting, with George Shea taking the mic.