Livvy Dunne, Lamar Jackson Among Athletes Honored in Forbes' Latest 30 Under 30
Another December means another iteration of Forbes's annual 30 Under 30, and this year, Livvy Dunne and Lamar Jackson are among the athletes honored for the 2024 "Sports" list.
Joining the 22-year-old LSU gymnast and the 27-year-old Baltimore Ravens quarterback are:
- Angel Reese, Chicago Sky forward
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves guard
- Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders running back
- Sha'Carri Richardson, United States sprinter
- Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards forward
- Sophia Smith, United States soccer forward
- Jessica Pegula, WTA Tour tennis player
- Napheesa Collier, Minnesota Lynx forward
- Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves outfielder
- Kate Douglass, United States swimmer
- Diana Flores, Mexico flag football quarterback
- Tyshawn Jones, professional skateboarder
- Maddie Musselman, United States water polo
Sports industry honorees include:
- Victoria Arlen, ESPN host
- Austin Barone, co-founder of Just Play Sports Solutions
- Robyn Brown, senior manager of brand and content strategy, Phoenix Mercury
- Lauren Esrig, director of strategy and development, Voice in Sport Foundation
- Matt Howard, senior associate, KB Partners
- Stasia Foster, brand consulting executive, CAA
- Darcy McFarlane, global direct marketing lead for women's running, Nike
- Alison Reed, director of program operations, Women in Sports Tech
- Patrick Harrel, basketball data science and scheduling lead, NBA
- Natalie White, founder, Moolah Kicks
- Shannon Rhodes, connected engineering lead, NBA
- Kelly Sherman, agent, WME Sports
- Jason Spector, lead data scientist, CBS Sports
- Isiah Turner, agent, WME Sports
- Tom Weingarten, chief growth officer, Overtime
This year's panel was judged by Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns guard; Renee Montgomery, co-owner of the Atlanta Dream; Carolyn Kindle, CEO of St. Louis SC; and Sal Galatioto, founder of Galatioto Sports Partners.