How to Watch the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest With & Without Cable: Full Streaming Guide
It's July 4, which means one of the most famous American traditions will go on: The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. The event has been held annually without stoppage since 1978 (and first took place in 1967), even taking place in a modified setting during 2020 amid the pandemic, making this the 46th consecutive year.
2023's event was nearly called off—in fact, briefly, it was announced as canceled—due to weather, but Joey Chestnut famously marched himself and his competitor eaters out to the stage to put the event on.
This year, against different odds, the event will prevail.
The famed Chestnut is banned from the event because he is engaged in a partnership with Nathan's competitor Impossible Foods, the brand that sells plant-based hot dogs. He has won the men's event eight times in a row, and in 16 of the last 17 years since his debut in 2007. He is the winningest eater in the history of the competition.
This year, other competitors will take the crown. On the women's side, Miki Sudo is viewed as a heavy favorite. On the men's side, Geoffrey Esper is favored, though James Webb is in near view.
What Time is the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?
The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating contest, held on Coney Island, will begin at 10:45 a.m. Eastern Time, starting with the women's competition, with the men's competition to follow. There are some theatrics before the event, but expect the women's event to start around 11:00, and the men's around 12:30.
The contest lasts for 10 minutes.
What Channel is the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest On?
The 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest will be broadcast on ESPN platforms.
Unfortunately, the women's event will not be broadcast live on television, but it will be streamed.
The men's competition will be broadcast live on ESPN2 at noon, so you can flip there for coverage.
How to Stream the 2024 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Men's
The men's version of the program can be streamed on ESPN+. You will need to log in with an ESPN+ account to view it.
Alternatively, the channel can be streamed with a digital provider like Fubo.tv or YouTube TV.
If you have an ESPN+ account, this link will take you to the event stream after a login. There will also be a camera dedicated to the favorite, Geoffrey Esper, on ESPN3. Here's a link to watch it on ESPN+.
Women's
The women's tournament, which takes place before the men's tournament, will be streamed on ESPN3 (a digital-only stream). Here is a direct link to the program on ESPN+, where you can watch with an account.
There will also be a dedicated Miki Sudo camera. Here's a link to that on ESPN+.
Enjoy the event.