Daytona 500 Expects to Host 30,000 Fans in NASCAR Opener

SI.com
RACING
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Ryan Newman Speaks Out After Daytona 500 Crash
Ryan Newman Speaks Out After Daytona 500 Crash

Daytona 500 to Host 30,000 Fans in NASCAR Season Opener

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile announced on Saturday that he expects approximately 30,000 fans to attend NASCAR's season opener—the Daytona 500.

"It's going to be the largest sporting event that happens in the United States since COVID hit," Wile said to the Daytona Beach News-Journal.

NASCAR was one of the first sports back after the pandemic shut it down on March 16, 2020. The drivers stayed home for 70 days, participating in live virtual races (iRacing), before NASCAR resumed live races.

The Speedway said in December that fan occupancy would be limited because of the ongoing COVID-19 global pandemic. It usually doesn't announce attendance numbers, but the track had an estimated 25,000 fans at last August's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

DIS typically holds 101,500 spectators.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps also told Sports Business Journal this week that he expects around 30,000 fans for the Feb. 14 crown jewel race. Wile added on Saturday that it would be roughly 30% capacity in the grandstands and a few thousand in the infield.

This weekend's Rolex 24 At Daytona, which hosted around 40,000 spectators last year, is being held with limited spectators in a similar breakdown of being spread across the grandstands and the infield. 

Per COVID-19 protocols, pit road, the garage and paddock areas are all closed, but infield fans can go into the FanZone. Other protocols include health screenings, temperature checks and required face-coverings.

"We've been abiding by CDC guidelines with the 6-foot radius in the seats," Wile said. "We're abiding by every state and federal regulation to ensure the safety of ours fans."

The Daytona 500 is slated to take place a week after Super Bowl LV, which will also have limited attendance. Last season at Daytona, Denny Hamlin took home the checkered flag, but the focus was primarily on Ryan Newman, who's horrific wreck landed him in the hospital in serious condition.

"It's great to be alive," Newman said to the AP three weeks after his wreck. "If you look at my car, it's a miracle."

The 42-year-old walked out of a hospital less than 48 hours after the crash, but in interviews weeks and months afterward, Newman said he had no recollection of the crash. He eventually did return to finish racing the rest of the season.

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 3, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson Removes 'Texans' From Social Media Accounts

Deshaun Watson removed Texans references from his social media accounts as tensions rise between him and the franchise.

Feb 17, 2020; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) and NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman (6) during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.
Play
NASCAR

Daytona 500 Expects to Host 30,000 Fans in NASCAR Opener

Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile expects 30% capacity in the grandstands and a few thousand fans in the infield for the Daytona 500.

Chelsea Gray
Play
WNBA

WNBA Rumors: All-Star Guard Chelsea Gray to Sign With Aces

The Las Vegas Aces are reportedly adding one of the league's best free-agents this offseason.

free-agent-rankings
Play
MLB

Ranking MLB's Top 50 Free Agents

Headlined by Trevor Bauer, DJ LeMahieu and J.T. Realmuto, take a deep dive into the best players available this winter.

matthew stafford
Play
NFL

Report: Lions Expected to Trade Stafford Before Super Bowl

Stafford, who turns 33 in a week, has two years and $43 million left on his contract.

USATSI_15455631
Gambling

NHL Betting Breakdown: Previews, Odds and Plays for Saturday, January 30

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking focuses on two matchups from the NHL Central Division on his Saturday hockey betting card.

matthew stafford
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Rams Exploring Possible Matthew Stafford Trade

Stafford, who turns 33 in February, is expected to be moved quickly, with the Lions hoping to trade him before the Super Bowl.

Didi Gregorius
MLB

Report: Phillies Bring Back Didi Gregorius on 2-Year Deal

Gregorius, 30, played in all 60 games for the Phillies in 2020 and hit 10 home runs and had 40 RBI.