Ryan Newman Released From Hospital After Violent Daytona 500 Crash

Ryan Newman has been released from the hospital Wednesday after he was involved in a violent crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17.

Earlier in the day, Newman's racing team released a statement saying that the 42-year-old was "fully alert and walking."

"Ryan Newman continues to show great improvement after Monday night's last-lap accident at Daytona International Speedway," the statement reads.

Roush Fenway Racing went on to say that Newman has been in a high-spirited mood with his daughters, wife, staff and friends.

Newman was entangled in a vicious crash that sent his car flying through the air and on its back while his vehicle was set ablaze. Emergency personnel responded to the fire immediately and Newman was taken directly to the hospital.

The day after the Daytona 500, doctors at the Halifax Medical Center said his injuries were not life-threatening.

Denny Hamlin won the race for the third time in his career, becoming the first driver in 25 years to win in consecutive seasons.