Keselowski on Crash: 'I Can't Drive Everybody Else's Car'

Where Does NASCAR Rate in Popularity After Daytona 500?
Where Does NASCAR Rate in Popularity After Daytona 500?

Brad Keselowski had a nightmare-like ending when he crashed and burned on the last lap of the Daytona 500 on Sunday. 

The driver of the No. 2 Ford was visibly frustrated after the crash when he slammed his helmet on the ground and double-downed in an interview after. 

While in second place, Keselowski tried to pass his teammate, Joey Logano, on the last lap but made contact with the back of Logano's car. Both drivers ended up in a fiery crash. 

Cameras caught Keselowski's reaction after the collision where he threw his helmet on the ground in frustration. 

Keselowski didn't seem to have any regret on his part when it came to the move he made but hinted that it wasn't his fault.

“I don’t feel like I made a mistake, but I can’t drive everybody else’s car," Keselowski said. 

Keselowski appeared to be unscathed after the wreck and said that he was exactly where he wanted to be at that point in the race and simply said "it didn't work out." Michael McDowell would go on to win the race that was delayed until past 12 a..m. ET due to rain.

